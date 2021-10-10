Does your portfolio have room for both active and passive investing?

Investors today live in an era offering unprecedented global investment choices, in both active and passive vehicles. Investments in each category have opportunities and challenges for investors to consider when crafting an optimal financial strategy. With so many choices at your fingertips, how can you best capitalize on what the markets have to offer? There is no right answer for everyone, but in many cases, it may make sense to use both active and passive investments to effectively build and manage a diversified portfolio.

Defining active and passive investing

Active investing is an approach that seeks to capitalize on inefficiencies in the market by identifying individual securities that don’t currently appear to be priced based on their true underlying value. Success using this approach generally requires in-depth research and analysis by knowledgeable investment professionals. Many traditional mutual funds fall into this category. Active fund managers who oversee these funds seek to generate returns that outperform a benchmark, or a specific measure of market performance, such as the S&P 500 index. They make investment decisions based on a defined approach or strategy.