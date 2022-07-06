Does Rowan County grave contain remains of Napoleonic general Marshal Ney?

Joel Reese, our local history librarian, telephoned me Wednesday morning, asking if I had heard that a French television crew was filming the exhumation of Peter Stuart Ney’s remains at Third Creek Presbyterian Church in Rowan County.

Joel said that he was interested in going to the church’s graveyard and seeing the activity for himself and wanted to know if I wanted to go also.

The question of who is buried at Third Creek Church is a 177-year-old North Carolina mystery. If you go by the name on the headstone, it is the grave of a respected backcountry school teacher, Peter Stuart Ney. If you go by the legend, it is the grave of French Marshal Michel Ney, perhaps Napoleon’s greatest general, called by Napoleon himself, “the Bravest of the Brave.”

Or, for those who like more choices, it could be the grave of an imposter, or the final resting place of the marshal who fled a death sentence in France and took up the occupation of school teacher in remote Piedmont North Carolina.

Our acidic North Carolina red clay, bountiful here in Iredell as well as in Rowan County, might have already moved the identity of the remains beyond our reach.

Briefly, the story goes something like this:

Michel Ney (1769-1815?) an officer in the French Army, rises to prominence under the rule of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821), who rules France after the fall of the Bourbon dynasty and the beheading of King Louis XVI during the French Revolution.

Ney fearlessly leads French troops in numerous closely-fought battles, and his cavalry covers the disastrous French winter retreat from Russia.

Eventually, Napoleon is defeated by a coalition of troops under the overall command of the Duke of Wellington. Rather than executing Napoleon and making him a martyr, Napoleon is tucked away on the small Mediterranean island of Elba.

Napoleon, however, is not ready to be consigned to a footnote in the history books, and returns to France, making landfall near Cannes on the southern French coast.

Ney, at the head of royalist French troops, is dispatched to arrest Napoleon. However, when Ney’s men see the “Little Corporal,” they throw down their muskets and switch sides. Many of them had fought under Napoleon and preferred his rule to that of the arrogant, snobby Bourbon King Louis XVIII.

Ney has little choice but to join with his men, although he had personally sworn to the king that he would bring back Napoleon to Paris in an “iron cage.”

Napoleon is soon at war again, the so-called “Hundred Days,” which ends with his final defeat at the Battle of Waterloo, in Belgium.

This time, Napoleon is exiled to the remote, cold island of St. Helena, a British colony in the Atlantic, where he dies in 1821, possibly poisoned.

Ney, because he broke his word to the restored French king, Louis XVIII, ends up in front of a firing squad for treason. After he is shot, there is no coup de grace (French for “touch of mercy”), the pistol shot to the head to put the man out of his misery and make him dead for certain. Also, Ney’s body is whisked away in a carriage.

It is interesting to note that both Marshal Ney and the British Duke of Wellington were Freemasons. Also, the musketeers in the firing squad were veterans, many of whom had fought under Ney.

Was there some collusion between the Duke of Wellington, the Freemasons and the members of the firing squad to fake Ney’s death?

Sometime later, a man resembling Ney, red hair and all, steps ashore in Charleston, South Carolina. This person, calling himself Peter Stuart Ney, eventually makes his way into the Piedmont of North Carolina, where he becomes a school teacher. Now and then, he is seen and men who have fought in the Napoleonic wars say he resembles Marshal Ney. Also, sometimes when the school teacher has had a bit too much wine, he jabbers about battles and leading troops.

The school teacher dies in 1846. On his deathbed, he declares that he is, indeed, Marshal Ney of France. He is laid to rest in the country cemetery of Third Creek Presbyterian.

***

Whomever the teacher was, he carried himself with a military bearing, knew a great deal about the history of the Napoleonic era and physically resembled the marshal. He moved about and eventually settled in Cleveland, North Carolina, where he taught. He was especially good at teaching Latin and French. In addition, the teacher wrote acrostic poetry and designed the seal of Davidson College.

A number of books — I have a half-dozen of them myself — and dozens of articles have been penned that claim to have resolved this historical mystery once and for all. Over the years — notably in 1936 and 1954 — there also have been several attempts at examining the remains to establish, once and for all, the identity of the deceased. However, these attempts were done before the development of DNA identification procedures.

Assuming that remains are found in the Carolina clay and that the bones contain enough DNA to get an accurate test, at best any remains (jawbone, teeth) will probably be sent to France for testing, and that might take a while. Also, assuming there are Ney relatives to compare DNA with, will the mystery than be finally laid to rest?

Personally, I doubt it. Besides, a good mystery always beats factual, barebones history.