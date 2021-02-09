Docugraphics acquires Quality Quickly, Inc of Hickory

Docugraphics, a provider of workplace and production print technology solutions for small and medium businesses announced the acquisition of Hickory-based Quality Quickly, Inc. This expands Docugraphics’ reach further into North Carolina with sales and service in Piedmont and Northwest North Carolina.

Docugraphics will build on the 28- year foundation that Quality Quickly established by providing more solutions, services, and delivering Docugraphics’ White Glove Customer Experience. This includes a local help desk and service professionals.

“I am very excited to join forces with Docugraphics to provide our customers more capabilities, more services, and dedicated support. Pleased that our entire team is now part of Docugraphics and we continue to operate from Hickory," said Brian Marshall, agency manager of Docugraphics (former owner of Quality Quickly Inc.)

“Having known Brian Marshall and Quality Quickly for many years, this was a mutually ideal time for Docugraphics to expand into Western North Carolina. Since 2007, we have served Eastern NC, and are counted on for providing better printing infrastructure, document workflow, and security of business documents in all the markets we serve in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia," said Thomas Fimian, CEO of Docugraphics