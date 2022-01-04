Doctor relocates practice

Dr. Robert Grajewski has relocated his practice to Davis Medical Group, Urology Statesville at 218 Old Mocksville Road, Suite 1G, in Statesville.

Grajewski is board-certified in urology and attended medical school at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He has professional affiliations with the American Urological Association, the American Society of Clinical Urologists and the American College of Surgeons.