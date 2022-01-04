 Skip to main content
Doctor relocates practice
Dr. Robert Grajewski has relocated his practice to Davis Medical Group, Urology Statesville at 218 Old Mocksville Road, Suite 1G, in Statesville.

Grajewski is board-certified in urology and attended medical school at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He has professional affiliations with the American Urological Association, the American Society of Clinical Urologists and the American College of Surgeons.

To learn more or to schedule an in-person or tele-health appointment, call 704-873-6863. For information about Davis Medical Group, visit davismedicalgroup.com.

