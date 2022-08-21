Doc Savage: The man of bronze and nemesis of evil doers

I wasn’t familiar with the literary character Clark Savage, Jr., also known as “Doc Savage,” until about 1975. That year a movie came out which was advertised on TV. It starred Ron Ely, who had previously portrayed Tarzan on the silver screen.

About the same time as the movie came out, I had started noticing a line of paperbacks, published by Bantam Books, featuring Doc’s adventures. It turns out the paperbacks were reprints of issues of the Doc Savage Magazine which had been published from March 1933 to 1949. Altogether, Doc fought various Forces of Evil in 181 separate battles.

The books had debuted during the depths of the Great Depression and continued through the Second World War. The Red Spider, No. 95 of the Bantam paperback series, had Doc involved in the Cold War. The manuscript apparently was written in April 1948 and was only discovered in 1975 and first published in 1979.

The author of the series of monthly pulp magazines was given as “Kenneth Robeson,” a pseudonym for a collective of five ghost writers, like the authors of the Tom Swift and the Hardy Boys series. The writing collective was led by Lester Dent (1904-59), a Missourian who is credited with penning 159 of the adventures.

Mr. Dent invented a very interesting literary character. Doc had a secret laboratory above the Arctic Circle, known as the “Fortress of Solitude,” where he retired to study and perfect inventions that might help all humanity.

He and his team’s main day-to-day residence occupied all of the eighty-sixth floor of the 102-story Empire State Building in midtown Manhattan, New York City.

Every hero of this time had an appropriate costume. Superman had his blue tights with the gold “S” on his chest and his red cape.

Doc had a singular appearance. He wore boots to just below the knee, jodhpurs, a khaki long-sleeved military shirt. The shirt was usually torn to shreds, revealing Doc’s flawless physique and bronzed complexion.

Similar to other 1930s and ‘40s heroes, Doc had his allies, too, known as “the Fabulous Five,” each one a specialist. Doc’s team consisted of Monk, a chemist; Ham, is a practicing attorney and summa cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School; Renny, an expert in the use of firearms and a civil engineer and the team’s “door-buster,” the colleague Doc called upon when sheer physical force was called for; Johnny has a Ph.D. in archaeology and perhaps another in geology. The final member of the team is Long Tom, an inventor and electrical genius.

The team’s mission was stated succinctly in the first Doc Savage adventure: “To go here and there, from one end of the world to the other, looking for excitement and adventure, striving to help to help those who need help and punishing those who deserve it.”

The team originally met during the First World War. Similar interests caused them to band together after the war. Doc was their natural leader. For instance, Doc taught each of the team to fly aircraft.

Most of the Doc Savage stories had elements of science fiction, but they were also strong in adventure and suspense — just the recipe for adolescent boys and young men.

Doc Savage’s name was a clue to his identity and his character. “Doc” was short for “Doctor.” Unlike other contemporary pulp heroes, Doc was a medical doctor. At the time the series was in vogue, physicians occupied the top of the pyramid of America’s heroes, above scientists, engineers, inventors. Physicians were even more envied than professional athletes, musicians and movie stars.

Doc’s surname, “Savage,” gave readers a clue that this man of medical science, this intellectual, in his scientifically-trained physical body, harbored a barely-contained, ferocious brute, a physical warrior ready to brawl with evil-doers. He was said to exercise two hours a day, not just his muscles, but his senses and his brain.

Doc was a prime example of the “Golden Age of Heroes.” He shared adolescent male popularity with the likes of The Shadow, Captain America, Captain Midnight, Flash Gordon, Tarzan, Tom Swift, The Phantom, Superman, Batman, Blackhawk and other fictional heroes. Like many of these creations, Doc Savage’s adventures were chronicled on a radio program, his own pulp magazine, a comic book series, paperback books and, finally, a 1975 Warner Brothers movie produced by George Pal, the master of Hollywood movie special effects.

I occasionally run across one of the Bantam paperbacks, usually selling for less than a dollar, at yard sales, flea markets and Goodwill stores. Bargain lots of the books are also available online.

The best overview of the character is Philip Jose Farmer’s 1973 “Doc Savage: His Apocalyptic Life,” which is available at the time of this writing on eBay.

At the end of the Doc Savage 1975 movie, there is a hint that there will be a sequel. So far, there seem to be no plans for such a film, which is a pity, I think; we could use some more heroes, even fictional ones, these days.