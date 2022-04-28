Diversity and inclusion:: Mitchell Community College presents Viola Parker award to faculty and community member, student

Receiving the Viola Parker Diversity Award, or any recognition for that matter isn’t why the winners do what they do. But nonetheless, they were recognized for their contributions to diversity and inclusion during the Mitchell Community College Award Convocation on Wednesday.

“It’s great to be recognized but at the same time, it’s every day for me,” Sean Turner of T&T Horticulture Services said. “I’ve always looked forward to getting out into the community, and it’s something we’ve always done and were brought up doing.”

He received the award, along with his brother Raymond Turner, for their work to support youth and others through volunteering and mentoring. As the owners of T&T, one of the largest Black businesses in Iredell, they provide both hands-on leadership and examples to the community around them.

“The two magnificent men are fathers to their sons by blood, but they are fathers to others by love,” Dr. Tim Brewer said. He is the president of Mitchell Community College.

The award is presented to a community member, as well as a student and a Mitchell employee.

For the student award, it was presented to Dustin Mayberry, who was also the Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee. He offered the same humbleness when asked what the award meant to him.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the diversity and inclusion award, but I didn’t go with the intention of it. But it’s nice to know people want to recognize someone for doing something,” Mayberry said. “I don’t know if it should be a recognition as much as everyone doing their part, and for that to be a normal thing.”

Mayberry is the president of the student government association, works with the Union Grove Ruritan Club, attended Student Alliance For Equality Club meetings, has been a lifeguard for years, and is in good academic standing with the school.

The award seeks to recognize individuals in the community and at the college who exemplify the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through their work for the community. The award is named after the late Viola Kimbrough Parker. She was a community leader and Mitchell employee who embodied the ideas of diversity and inclusion both on and off campus.

Michelle Money, a program specialist–nursing with Nursing, Natural and Health Sciences, was the recipient of the employee award. Her work with the Student Alliance For Equality, which offers a place for LBGTQI youth to discuss issues and her liaison work with Time Out Youth, was cited as the reason she was chosen.

The convocation also recognized more than a dozen students for their academic achievements.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.