District Governor speaks to Statesville/Fourth Creek Rotary

District Governor Kamlesh Chandan spoke to the Rotary Club of Statesville/ Fourth Creek Wednesday morning at the club’s weekly meeting.
Nine juveniles are facing charges after an altercation at Statesville High School on Friday.
Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in States…
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and a woman faces charges for failing to report the abuse, the Statesville Police Depa…
The city of Statesville Stormwater Division responded to a resident’s call regarding a 15-foot-deep sinkhole on the side of Earlwood Road. Cre…
It's been a long time coming, but with shovels in hand, Statesville broke ground on the site where Fire Station No. 1 will be built and named …
Some Christmas traditions change over time, but the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina…
Two Florida men are facing marijuana trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 77.
A Statesville man was critically wounded in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day.
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Nov 28-Dec. 4, 1997.
When Theatre Statesville puts on its production of "Every Christmas Ever Told (And Then Some)" at the Iredell Arts Council on Thursday night, …
