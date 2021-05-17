 Skip to main content
District Attorney's office, MPD run virtual 5K
District Attorney's office, MPD run virtual 5K

image001.jpg

Members of the District Attorney’s office, Mooresville Police Department and family members are shown at the run.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Members of the District Attorney’s office and the Mooresville Police Department ran a virtual 5K on Thursday at Bellingham Park in Mooresville. The “entry fee” went to the Jordan Sheldon Scholarship Fund at Mitchell Community College. The virtual race was held last week in honor of National Police Week and in memory of Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

