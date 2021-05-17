District Attorney's office, MPD run virtual 5K

Support Local Journalism
Members of the District Attorney’s office and the Mooresville Police Department ran a virtual 5K on Thursday at Bellingham Park in Mooresville. The “entry fee” went to the Jordan Sheldon Scholarship Fund at Mitchell Community College. The virtual race was held last week in honor of National Police Week and in memory of Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.
