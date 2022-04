The District Attorney’s Office donated items to Dove House on Thursday and toured the facility.

Colleen Medwid, Dove House forensic interviewer, led the tour. Although prosecutors in the DA’s office who specialize in cases of sexual abuse of children work closely with Dove House, other staff members had not seen the facility.

Victim Advocate Allegra Hope talked to the group about Safety First, the body safety course taught by Dove House in the schools in Iredell and Alexander counties.