The District Attorney’s Office commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by having lights in front of the Iredell County Hall of Justice Annex in honor of crime victims. National Crime Victims' Rights Week is an annual commemoration in the United States that promotes victims' rights and services. The date varies but it is always held in April.

Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed April 18-24 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in North Carolina. Coinciding with the 40th Annual National Crime Victims’ Week, the NC Department of Public Safety Office of Victim Services and affiliated agencies will show support for the victims and survivors of crime throughout the state.

The theme for this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” Purple is a key color for this year’s theme, and the public is encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness of victims’ rights and to highlight the important work of those who support victims of crime as part of our #WearPurple campaign. On Friday and Saturday night, April 23-24, buildings across the state will #ShineTheLight, glowing purple to support this cause and close out the week’s activities.