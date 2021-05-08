District attorney's office appreciative of law enforcement officers

I have been a prosecutor for 24 years. In that time, I have had the privilege of working with many fine officers. This has truly been one of the best parts of being a prosecutor. Some of my best memories of being a prosecutor are sitting in the courtroom in the middle of a trial with law enforcement officers beside me and behind me, knowing that we are a team. Or spending long hours with officers looking at evidence at the law enforcement agency preparing to introduce it at trial. Or sitting in my conference room going over phone records with the lead detective on a case. Or even talking to an officer for a few hectic minutes before sitting down to try a case in District Court. In these moments it is clear that only in working together can we do our best to keep our communities safe.