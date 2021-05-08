District attorney's office appreciative of law enforcement officers

May 9-16, 2021, is National Police Week. In 1962 President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. This week is a time to honor those officers who were lost in the line of duty and to recognize the dedication and bravery of those who continue to serve and protect our communities.
In North Carolina, one of the duties of district attorneys, as well as that of assistant district attorneys, is to advise law enforcement officers in their district. (North Carolina General Statutes 7A-61.) In my district (Alexander and Iredell counties) there are seven agencies which we advise — the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Mooresville Police Department, the Statesville Police Department, the Taylorsville Police Department, the Troutman Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Advising officers can mean anything from advising about next steps to take in an investigation to advising which charges are appropriate in a given situation to advising on issues of arrest, interrogation or searches, just to name a few. In my district, law enforcement officers have my personal cellphone number as well as the personal cellphone numbers of each of my assistant district attorneys. I encourage officers to call me or my staff members any time if situations arise where they need our advice.
I have been a prosecutor for 24 years. In that time, I have had the privilege of working with many fine officers. This has truly been one of the best parts of being a prosecutor. Some of my best memories of being a prosecutor are sitting in the courtroom in the middle of a trial with law enforcement officers beside me and behind me, knowing that we are a team. Or spending long hours with officers looking at evidence at the law enforcement agency preparing to introduce it at trial. Or sitting in my conference room going over phone records with the lead detective on a case. Or even talking to an officer for a few hectic minutes before sitting down to try a case in District Court. In these moments it is clear that only in working together can we do our best to keep our communities safe.
So during this week, I want to say thank you to the officers in my district. Thank you for responding to calls, investigating crimes, assisting victims, testifying in court and keeping us safe. Thank you for being the first ones to go into dangerous situations where others are afraid to go. Thank you for your bravery and your dedication. Thank you for doing a thankless job with courage and commitment. And thank you for helping us in the district attorney’s office do the best job that we can do to prosecute criminals. In case we do not say it enough, we in the district attorney’s office appreciate you.
Sarah Kirkman is the district attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.