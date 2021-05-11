Disruption in fuel supply causes run at the pumps

Devin Williams was like many others lined up at the pump on Tuesday. They wanted to make sure they had enough gasoline to get them through the week.

"I own a business (Williams Renovations), and have quite a few jobs going on right now so I want to make sure I can get to my customers' houses and take care of their needs," Williams said.

Williams also filled up a few gas containers as well to make sure he didn't run out this week. All of 14 gas pumps at the Sheetz on Wilkesboro Highway were taken as a small line formed in the parking lot.

This run on the gas stations comes after a ransomware attack that forced the Colonial Pipeline to shut down over the weekend. The effects are felt in Iredell County as well as the supply of fuel has temporarily been disrupted. Others at the pumps on Tuesday said while they weren't initially concerned, seeing others lining up made them nervous about potential shortages.

But for consumers, it's not as bad as it might seem, according to David Alexander. He is the president of J.T Alexander & Son, Inc.

"Everybody is panicking, kind of like toilet paper during COVID and it's not necessary. There's fuel for us to deliver. It's just that we're getting such a run on fuel. It's hard for us to keep up right now," Alexander said.

