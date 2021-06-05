Disease is more than natural forgetfulness

“Dementia is the broad ‘umbrella’ term for memory loss, forgetfulness, irritability, and difficulty with complex thinking,” said Ong.

The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s is an irreversible, degenerative brain disorder.

According to Ong, the normal course for Alzheimer’s disease is 10-15 years. Alzheimer’s has a natural death, making most patients unable to walk, talk, or swallow.

“Often, we do not detect Alzheimer’s until five years into the memory loss process when it becomes more noticeable to others,” said Ong.

Causes and risk factors

Many researchers believe there is not a single cause of Alzheimer’s, but multiple factors can increase your risk.

Non-modifiable risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s include age, family history and genetics.

According to Ong, the risk for Alzheimer’s dramatically increases with age. If you are younger than 65, you have a low risk of Alzheimer’s. However, over age 90, more than 50 percent of people will have Alzheimer’s or show early signs of the disease.

Though age is a prominent factor in developing Alzheimer’s, early-onset is possible.