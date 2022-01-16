Discovery of King Tut's tomb was most interesting story of 1922

‘Wonderful things’

The small antechamber alone contained some “six or seven hundred items,” which had to be photographed in place, cleaned, catalogued and stored elsewhere before the archaeologists were able to proceed further into the depths of the tomb.

Carter details how this was done and the time it took to do it, all the while keeping careful records and — more difficult — keeping his excitement in check.

Here’s how Carter described the moments after making a small hole in the top of the sealed chamber and inserting a candle to peer inside:

“At first I could see nothing, the hot air escaping from the chamber causing the candle flame to flicker, but presently, as my eyes grew accustomed to the light, details of the within emerged slowly from the mist, strange animals, statues, and gold — everywhere the glint of gold. For a moment — an eternity it must have seemed to the others standing by — I was struck dumb with amazement, and when Lord Carnarvon unable to stand the suspense any longer, inquired anxiously, ‘Can you see anything?’ it was all I could do to get out the words, “Yes, wonderful things….”