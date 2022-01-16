Discovery of King Tut's tomb was most interesting story of 1922

In last Sunday’s column I mentioned some events and personalities that made the year 1922, a century ago, an interesting one. Several men mentioned came into prominence about 20 years later: Mr. Stalin, Mr. Hitler and Mr. Mussolini.
Personally, the most interesting event for the year 1922 came in November, when the story broke that archaeologist Howard Carter (1874-1939), financed by Lord Carnarvon (1866-1923), had discovered the mostly-intact tomb of Pharoah Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings, near Luxor, Egypt.
The gold mask that covered the mummy’s head is probably the most-recognized ancient artifact in the world. “King Tut” has become a celebrity, even inspiring a song by comedian Steve Martin. If you asked a passerby, “Can you name an Egyptian pharaoh?” I would wager if the person answered, it would be, “King Tut.”
The Valley of the Kings had been explored before Carter’s efforts began in 1917. Carter visited Egypt in 1890 and began working for George E.S.M. Herbert (Lord Carnarvon) in 1907. Experts believed the valley’s historical riches — tombs of pharaohs — had all been found. Carter and his team labored in vain for six seasons under the desert sun, occasionally finding a shard of pottery, an inscribed stone, or piece of statue. However, after a common workman’s hut was moved to another site, a chiseled step in the limestone was uncovered. Leading down into a hillside were fifteen more steps and then the entrance to a sealed tomb and a small antechamber.
‘Wonderful things’
The small antechamber alone contained some “six or seven hundred items,” which had to be photographed in place, cleaned, catalogued and stored elsewhere before the archaeologists were able to proceed further into the depths of the tomb.
Carter details how this was done and the time it took to do it, all the while keeping careful records and — more difficult — keeping his excitement in check.
Here’s how Carter described the moments after making a small hole in the top of the sealed chamber and inserting a candle to peer inside:
“At first I could see nothing, the hot air escaping from the chamber causing the candle flame to flicker, but presently, as my eyes grew accustomed to the light, details of the within emerged slowly from the mist, strange animals, statues, and gold — everywhere the glint of gold. For a moment — an eternity it must have seemed to the others standing by — I was struck dumb with amazement, and when Lord Carnarvon unable to stand the suspense any longer, inquired anxiously, ‘Can you see anything?’ it was all I could do to get out the words, “Yes, wonderful things….”
A number of those “wonderful things” toured the United States and other countries some years ago. Many books, calendars, replicas and so forth were also produced, showing the artistic beauty and workmanship of the objects placed in the tomb 3,300 years ago.
The story of the search, discovery and excavation of the tomb is detailed in The Discovery of the Tomb of Tutankhamen by Howard Carter and A.C. Mace. Written in 1924, while details of the discovery were still fresh, Carter and Mace’s book is available in a Dover Books paperback edition, with 105 black and white illustrations. It originally sold for $4. You may be able to find a copy of this edition on Amazon.com or through eBay. I found one on eBay for $4.78 with free shipping.
King Tut’s curse
There have been a number of movies about “The Mummy,” the best of which was the original Republic film of 1932, starring Boris Karloff (1887-1969). In the film, the mummy Imhotep, acting through an ancient curse, goes on a rampage against those who have violated the tomb of the pharaoh.
Within a few years of the opening of Tut’s tomb, several people involved with the real excavation suffered sudden early deaths under unusual, or at least curious, circumstances.
Lord Carnarvon, who financed the excavation, died within two months of the opening of the tomb from blood poisoning from an infected mosquito bite. Others followed Carnarvon’s death. Highclere Castle, used for filming the BBC series, “Downton Abbey” actually belongs to the family of Lord Carnarvon.
However, a later study points out that of the 60-some people who were present when the tomb or mummy case were opened, only eight died within a dozen years. Howard Carter, who should have borne the most responsibility for the disturbance of the boy king, died at 64 of lymphoma in 1939, 17 years after the tomb’s opening.
If you haven’t done so already, you need to visit Statesville’s “Margaret the Mummy,” an authentic, 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy. Acquired in 1957, Margaret may be visited in the Iredell Museums, 134 Court St. General admission is $5. Masks are required for entry. Museum hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”