Disabled American Veterans Chapter 68 donates to West Iredell Army JROTC

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 68 donated $300 to the West Iredell Army JROTC on Wednesday to help support the cadets and the program at the high school.

DAV Chaplain Harold Smith said the DAV collects donations around Veterans Day each year for this cause by asking for donations from the public.

“We present it to them to do whatever they please to support them,” Senior Vice Cmdr. Jerry Goble said.

That donation was accepted by Cadets Makenzie Maxwell, Jaquilene Pedaza, and Melissa Ulloa on behalf of the JROTC, and instructor and First Sgt. Reggie Hooker said the funds go toward its Veterans Day ceremony that honors those who served each year.

Hooker said the costs of that ceremony where veterans are recognized, fed, and some are given gifts, can cost thousands of dollars to put on, so every donation is part of their effort to make it bigger and better every year.

“It helps out a lot, because if we don’t get veterans or organizations to help out, then our cadets have to go out and raise money,” Hooker said.

Donations like this allow the JROTC unit to focus on other things, including community service projects, which is not just something charitable they do, but part of cadets earning promotions within the program. Hooker said the unit averages more than 4,000 hours of community service each year.

Hooker said that if local veterans organizations need help, the West Iredell Army JROTC is just a call away.