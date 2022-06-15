Dirty Grass Soul to perform at Alexander County Courthouse Park

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present Dirty Grass Soul at 7 p.m. Friday as part of its Summer On The Square Concert Series.

The concert will take place rain or shine on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Hailing from the musically rich foothills of Cleveland County, Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the Carolinas and beyond since their formation in 2011. With a sound that draws much influence from traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring on new, refreshed, and reenergized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and Southern rock ’n’ roll reminiscent of acts like the Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band.

Dirty Grass Soul is led by founding members Kevin Dedmon (fiddle, vocals, guitar) and Lance Watson (bass, mandolin). They are joined by Tommy Smith (electric guitar), Dedmon’s brother Kris Dedmon (banjo), Glenn Miller (pedal steel guitar), and Jared Miller (vocals and percussion).

“We are super excited to add Dirty Grass Soul to the Summer on The Square lineup as our kickoff event to the SOS series,” Donna Latham, executive director of the Hiddenite Arts And Heritage Center, said. “Dirty Grass Soul is sure to bring a high energy show to please everyone from bluegrass and country to rock ’n’ roll and a little gospel. Kevin’s lyrics are down home, working class lyrics, and that’s something we can all relate to around here. I hope everyone saves this date for a fun energy filled evening as we celebrate the arts and the new Alexander County Courthouse Park.”

To learn more about Dirty Grass Soul or to hear their newest album “New Day Of Work”, visit dgsoul.com or follow the band on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Latham added: “We are just as excited to present our local bands … The Night Move Band on Friday, July 29, and then Shake Down Band on Friday, Aug. 12. We are fortunate to have such talented bands from our county, and our hometown folks definitely come out to support our local musicians. Let’s pack the park as we support our local artists and enjoy this wonderful new park as we celebrate being able to gather. Don’t forget your chairs, blankets, rain gear and dancing shoes.”

Funding for the concert series comes from the N.C. Arts Council (ncarts.org), a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the R.Y. & Eileen Lackey Sharpe Foundation, the Winston Salem Foundation, Alexander County government, the town of Taylorsville, the Rotary Foundation, and the Friends of The Center membership program. For information, visit hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.