Isabella DiFiore, daughter of Jennifer and Steve DiFiore, has been selected to attend the summer Joffrey South Ballet Intensive on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.

The Joffrey South Ballet Intensive is the ideal setting for the student who wishes to have an intimate, supportive and rigorous training experience while simultaneously living on an iconic historic college campus. Students are challenged on a daily basis and given the tools they need to grow beyond their expectations.

The core curriculum of the Ballet Intensive includes two ballet technique classes per day, pointe/variations and conditioning each day, and one class per day in the jazz/contemporary mediums. Ballet students will also take master classes in Dunham Technique with guest faculty Rodney Hamilton.

The program will culminate with a fully produced joint performance within the department’s New Dance Theatre, giving the students a well-deserved sense of accomplishment for their summer studies.

In the fall, DiFiore will be a freshman in the Statesville High School IB program. She is in the SHS dance program and on the SHS Dance Team. She is also a dancer at the Statesville Dance and Performing Arts.