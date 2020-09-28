Did one of America's first serial killers murder the Lyerly family?

Local police simply looked for a local murderer. Men were arrested, but most were released for lack of evidence. A few were convicted, executed, or in the case of the Gillespies lynched. The Jameses research led them to believe that all these people were innocent and that the murders were the work of one man.

There were other similarities between the crimes. The killer always struck in rural remote areas where there was little or no police. The families all had barns that the killer could have hidden in until the family was asleep. None of the families had a dog. All of the families had an axe usually laying by a woodpile. The killer used only the blunt side of the axe to kill his victims and always left the weapon in plain sight outside the house. The killer usually covered the victims with blankets or sheets prior to killing them and covered the windows from the inside. The bodies of the victims were usually moved and sometimes stacked and their faces covered with cloth.