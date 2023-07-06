The public is invited to experience the insights and wisdom of two popular religious scholars this July at Grace Baptist Church in Statesville. Diana Butler Bass, esteemed author, speaker, and scholar specializing in American religion and spirituality, will speak Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Brian McLaren, author, speaker, activist, and public theologian, will speak Sunday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

These presentations are sponsored by the Davis Lectures Series, an annual event initiated by Grace Baptist Church 20 years ago to offer the Statesville community a concentrated study of scripture that includes current topics, serious inquiry and honest dialogue. There is no charge and child care is provided.

With a deep understanding of historical and contemporary religious trends, Bass has emerged as a leading voice in the exploration of faith, culture, and social transformation. Her insightful writings, including the highly acclaimed books “Christianity After Religion” and “Grateful,” have garnered widespread recognition for thought-provoking analysis and inspiring perspectives on the changing landscape of religious life.

A former college English teacher and pastor, McLaren is a passionate advocate for a new kind of Christianity — just, generous, and working with people of all faiths for the common good. He is a core faculty member of The Living School and podcaster with “Learning How to See,” which are part of the Center for Action and Contemplation. He is also an Auburn Senior Fellow and is a co-host of Southern Lights. His newest books are “Faith After Doubt,” and “Do I Stay Christian?”.

Bass and McLaren are also on this year’s program at the Wild Goose Festival in Union Grove, July 13-16. The Wild Goose Festival is rooted in Progressive Christianity, moving beyond belief and centered in justice and compassion, in solidarity with the marginalized and the oppressed. The festival is popular among many involved with the emerging church movement. Go to www.wildgoosefestival.org for more information on the festival.

Grace Baptist, located at 719 Club Drive, organized in 1970 as a unique expression of church within the Southern Baptist Convention. The church has since withdrawn from the Southern Baptist Convention and is now aligned with the Alliance of Baptists, the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America and Association of Welcoming & Affirming Baptists. For more information, email gracestatesville@gmail.com or go to www.gracestatesville.org.