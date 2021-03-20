Diabetes Alert Day: Understanding diabetes and recognizing your risks

“If you are unaware that you have diabetes, you could have years and years of damage without ever knowing it. Then, when one day you get sick or have a problem, they find lots of underlying problems and complications as well,” said White.

What can I do?

If you have diabetes or are at risk of developing it, you can begin to make healthy lifestyle changes like exercising regularly and maintaining healthy eating habits. Iredell Health System’s Wellness and Diabetes Center encourages 30 minutes of “walking with a purpose” every day of the week. You can even split this into three intervals of 10 minutes throughout the day.

In addition to exercising, it is important to emphasize healthy eating. The Wellness and Diabetes Center can provide personalized meal plans according to an individual’s specific needs, preferences, and lifestyle.

“There is not a perfect meal plan. Each one is individualized, and there is no one-size-fits-all,” said Downs.

If you have diabetes, White recommends monitoring your blood sugar and knowing what your target value should be. According to ADA standards, your target blood sugar value should be between 70-130 in the morning and less than 180 two hours after eating.