Development plan for Vance Hotel to be considered by Statesville City Council
Development plan for Vance Hotel to be considered by Statesville City Council

Vance Hotel

The Vance Hotel development plan is on the agenda at Monday's Statesville City Council meeting.

 FILE PHOTO

The Statesville City Council will consider a plan to develop the old Vance Hotel and build a parking deck on the property.

The letter of intent with Ranier Group, LLC to develop a community development plan to address the Vance Hotel property is on the council agenda for Monday’s meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Statesville City Hall, 227 S. Center St.

Council will also conduct several public hearings concerning the condemnation of abandoned properties at its meeting Monday.

After the public hearings, the council will consider a first reading of an ordinance to demolish the dwellings as unfit for human occupancy.

The following dwellings will be addressed in the public hearings:

319 Monroe St., 536 Brookdale Drive, 1200 Goldsboro Ave., 1230 Wilmington Ave., 1319 Fourth St., 1320 Old Charlotte Road and 1323 Fourth St.

Council members Doris Allison and Frederick Foster are also expected to ask that locating the Municipal Services Center at the corner of Amity Hill Road and Shelton Avenue be discussed.

Council will also consider a resolution supporting the closure of a portion of Bethlehem Road.

