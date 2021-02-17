Developer ready to move forward with Vance Hotel plans

After 10 years of seeking a development deal from the City of Statesville for the Vance Hotel, Stephen Barker of the Rainier Group LLC said he believes it was worth the wait.

"We have been in the game for a long time," Barker said. "I'm real pleased to have the opportunity to try to make this come to life. It's a great opportunity for us, and certainly, a great opportunity for the community to rekindle something that's really a piece of art for the city."

Statesville City Council approved the sale of the property on Monday and the agreement includes turning the Vance into an approximate 60-room hotel, along with making structural and aesthetic renovations to the property such as a restaurant, bar and lobby, and renovating the parking deck to increase the number of parking spaces.

Barker said he knows there's plenty of work to do on the 99-year old building, but said he sees the potential value.

"I have a positive profile on its success and its ability to be a big benefit to the downtown corridor, something that everybody can be proud of." Barker said. "And hopefully, it will also help the other businesses in downtown. Everything from restaurants and bars to shops and things of that nature. I think it will provide some traffic that will benefit everything."