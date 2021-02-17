Developer ready to move forward with Vance Hotel plans

After 10 years of seeking a development deal from the City of Statesville for the Vance Hotel, Stephen Barker of the Rainier Group LLC said he believes it was worth the wait.
"We have been in the game for a long time," Barker said. "I'm real pleased to have the opportunity to try to make this come to life. It's a great opportunity for us, and certainly, a great opportunity for the community to rekindle something that's really a piece of art for the city."
Statesville City Council approved the sale of the property on Monday and the agreement includes turning the Vance into an approximate 60-room hotel, along with making structural and aesthetic renovations to the property such as a restaurant, bar and lobby, and renovating the parking deck to increase the number of parking spaces.
Barker said he knows there's plenty of work to do on the 99-year old building, but said he sees the potential value.
"I have a positive profile on its success and its ability to be a big benefit to the downtown corridor, something that everybody can be proud of." Barker said. "And hopefully, it will also help the other businesses in downtown. Everything from restaurants and bars to shops and things of that nature. I think it will provide some traffic that will benefit everything."
He said people may not see too much activity at the property during the initial process, but if things go as planned, the activity will be more noticeable as he and the Rainier Group get beyond a "due diligence" that ensures the feasibility of the project.
Sale not without controversy
The city bought the property for $475,000 in 2012 and agreed to sell it this week for $47,000, which it will invest in a 30-year lease of 20 parking spaces in the parking deck attached to the Vance Hotel. That's a $428,000 loss, or a complete loss when the lease is considered, but the city hopes if Rainier can convert it into a successful boutique hotel, they'll get their money back in tax revenue.
City Manager Ron Smith said the appraisal that was a required part of the Master Development Agreement came in much lower than the city anticipated.
"The appraisal is showing us the building is degrading at a rate that is far more than I had originally expected. It has had a significant impact on the overall value and shows we need to do something soon," Smith said in Monday's council meeting.
Officially, the property won't be sold until a "due diligence" period for the Rainier Group to ensure it can fulfill its plans for the building. During that period, it will need written consent from the city for any work that's done before the sale is closed.
But before the agreement was approved, Councilmen William Morgan and David Jones spoke out against it.
Morgan said he supported rehabilitating the property, but not the sale. He said that a previous appraisal, for the "as is, where is," nature of the property, was "north of $1 million" according to Morgan. He added that while a previous plan submitted to the city needed its financial involvement, it was in the form of a loan.
Jones' concerns were whether the costs that Rainer put forward in the Master Development Agreement were feasible. He raised concerns that he felt were not addressed directly in the agreement, including if the developer had experience dealing with historical properties. Jones also expressed concerns over the timeline for development.
Ultimately, Jones had a concern about the lack of information available to the council and wanted to postpone voting on the agreement until those questions were answered, including a clearer overall estimate from Rainier of the overall costs they expect and if their plan would be feasible.
"The buyer has no skin in the game for over a year-and-a-half. He can walk away for any reason or no reason," Jones said. "I'm not against the developer and I'm not for the developer, I just don't know anything about it. I think these are some reasonable questions the council needs to have answers, so we can discuss it."
Councilwoman Doris Allison commented that previous plans weren't perfect either, and those had ended in the city not selling the property, stating that the city needed to do something instead of letting the building deteriorate further.
"What's going to happen? Until she just falls apart? And then we say 'OK' and pick up the crumbs and get what you can get out of it?" Allison said.
Mayor Costi Kutteh took a similar view, but from another angle.
"But I would say this, and maybe you would say it about anybody else, but nobody else has come forward, nobody has spent the time on the project he has, so he must have in the back of his mind that it is feasible," Kutteh said. "He is going to have skin in the game going forward."
Jones hit back that the city needs to consider the "and then what" if this deal ends up falling through.
"This is going to fail. I don't want it to, I want it to be clear, I want this project and the Vance Hotel to be the shinny penny for North Carolina, but, I said it two years ago, that project isn't financially feasible," Jones said.
But as Smith put it, he saw it as the city was better off getting something rather than nothing for the Vance Hotel as it continues to deteriorate.
That seemed to be the sentiment of most of the council as Steve Johnson and others voiced that it might be the last chance to both save the building and get value out of it in the long run.
In the end, the council voted 6-2 in favor of the agreement, with Jones and Morgan voting against it.
