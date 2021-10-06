Despite a bout with COVID-19, Statesville's Joe Sinclair completes marathon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As I picked running back up a couple of years ago, Joe has been an inspiration, letting me know that I could do it and always there with an encouraging word, advice, and strategies for safe running," distance runner Hollie Rainwater said. "In addition, I can always count on entertaining stories, keeping us motivated as the miles go by."

Sinclair's greatest fitness joy is watching and encouraging others of all ages to take care of their bodies by starting and maintaining a physical fitness plan. A regular walking or jogging routine helps to maintain good health. Sinclair has written three books about running and fitness among his eight publications. He has also written articles for national publications which support physical fitness.

He admits as he gets older, his finishing time in marathons is not as fast as the years accumulate. For example, at age 68, he ran the Milwaukee Marathon with a finishing time of 4 hours 45 minutes, which was one of the fastest times for anyone his age. Now, at age 75, a good finishing time has slowed to the six-hour range.

He believes that at this time in life, it is not about speed — it's about pure endurance. The challenge is to maintain continuous forward movement for over 26 miles without injury.