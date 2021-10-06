Despite a bout with COVID-19, Statesville's Joe Sinclair completes marathon

Statesville's Joe Sinclair continues to successfully achieve marathon longevity goals as he runs 26.2 mile marathons and ultramarathons, which are more than 31 miles in length.
One of his running goals has been to be capable of running full marathons at age 75. Fortunately, the first weekend in October, the 75-year-old completed his 10th marathon in the last 12 months, including two ultramarathons.
Since age 62, Sinclair has successfully finished 242 full marathons and ultra marathons. He gives credit and thanks to the many local friends who have encouraged him through the years.
Running these long distance events has earned him many nicknames. Some include --energizer bunny, Forrest Gump, the marathon man, marathon maniac, and just plain crazy.
He has also observed that in the events he has entered, few, if any, runners participate in full marathons beyond the age of 60 or 65.
In his opinion, this supports the idea of those who think he is running crazy for doing those events at his age.
Sinclair's weekly training routine includes most days of running six to eight miles on a selected route north of Statesville. He enjoys running and walking with others and encourages all who are able to develop a physical fitness activity which suits the individual.
"As I picked running back up a couple of years ago, Joe has been an inspiration, letting me know that I could do it and always there with an encouraging word, advice, and strategies for safe running," distance runner Hollie Rainwater said. "In addition, I can always count on entertaining stories, keeping us motivated as the miles go by."
Sinclair's greatest fitness joy is watching and encouraging others of all ages to take care of their bodies by starting and maintaining a physical fitness plan. A regular walking or jogging routine helps to maintain good health. Sinclair has written three books about running and fitness among his eight publications. He has also written articles for national publications which support physical fitness.
He admits as he gets older, his finishing time in marathons is not as fast as the years accumulate. For example, at age 68, he ran the Milwaukee Marathon with a finishing time of 4 hours 45 minutes, which was one of the fastest times for anyone his age. Now, at age 75, a good finishing time has slowed to the six-hour range.
He believes that at this time in life, it is not about speed — it's about pure endurance. The challenge is to maintain continuous forward movement for over 26 miles without injury.
It has not been easy for Sinclair to accomplish is long distance running goals through the years. He has had to overcome serious health challenges in his life. In addition to living with an irregular heart beat which he had at birth and has lived with his entire life, he is a cancer survivor — having overcome three deadly melanoma cancer surgeries. Recently, he received two COVID-19 shots to protect against the virus.
To his surprise, in spite of wearing a mask and trying to protect himself, he tested positive for COVID-19 in August and suffered flu-like symptoms, but was fortunate to not be hospitalized.
Four weeks after treatment and quarantining, he was again able to run marathons. Having frequent medical checkups, his medical advisors are very supportive of his athletic activities and encourage him to keep running — but only doing what his body lets him do without pushing himself to injury.
Sinclair hopes to run as long as God gives him the strength to do it. His words of advice are simple: "We are only as good as our next breath, and with running and walking, we are only as good as our next step. Strive to enjoy a good life!"