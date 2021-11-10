Designated holidays not the only time to fly the flag

My wife Judy sends a few dollars to some of the organizations that regularly send us mail asking for donations. You probably receive such mail also. Many of these groups include peel-able address labels for us. Anyway, Judy got around to throwing away some of the surplus address labels and found on the back of one of the sheets a list of 25 flag display days sent to us by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Did you realize that there were 25 days every year on which you, being a patriotic American, should display Old Glory? You and I both knew that we should display the Stars and Stripes on the Fourth of July; Labor Day (first Monday in September); Lincoln’s Birthday (Feb. 12) and Washington’s Birthday — also known as Presidents’ Day (third Monday in February); on Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May); Father’s Day (third Sunday in June); Thanksgiving Day; Christmas Day; New Year’s Day and Easter Sunday, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (third Monday in January); which are federal holidays.
But there are also quite a few lesser known occasions to show the national colors, which might not be on your desk calendar or on the calendar held on the side of your refrigerator by magnets. Some of these occasions are: National Vietnam War Veterans Day (March 29); Peace Officers Memorial Day — the flag is to be displayed at half-staff (May 15); National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day (July 27); Prisoner-of-War/Missing-in-Action Recognition Day (third Friday in September); Constitution and Citizenship Day (Sept. 17); and Navy Day (Oct. 27).
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is Dec. 7, on which day the flag is to be displayed at half-staff. When I was in grade school, we did not have Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance (Sept. 11).
I’m surprised we have a “Navy Day” but no Army Day, Marine Day, Air Force Day, Coast Guard Day or Space Force Day. It would seem that Armed Forces Day (third Sunday in May) would include all the American Armed Forces.
That about covers all the flag display days, except for Presidential Inauguration Day (Jan. 20) and Columbus Day (second Monday in October).
If you don’t have one, I encourage you to get an American flag and display it; it would be even better if you can find and buy one that was manufactured in the United States of America.
And, of course you do not need any specific reason to fly the flag. Being a citizen of the United States, you can fly it whenever you want to.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”