Designated holidays not the only time to fly the flag

My wife Judy sends a few dollars to some of the organizations that regularly send us mail asking for donations. You probably receive such mail also. Many of these groups include peel-able address labels for us. Anyway, Judy got around to throwing away some of the surplus address labels and found on the back of one of the sheets a list of 25 flag display days sent to us by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Did you realize that there were 25 days every year on which you, being a patriotic American, should display Old Glory? You and I both knew that we should display the Stars and Stripes on the Fourth of July; Labor Day (first Monday in September); Lincoln’s Birthday (Feb. 12) and Washington’s Birthday — also known as Presidents’ Day (third Monday in February); on Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May); Father’s Day (third Sunday in June); Thanksgiving Day; Christmas Day; New Year’s Day and Easter Sunday, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (third Monday in January); which are federal holidays.