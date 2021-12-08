Deputy Leo the Lion hopes to lift spirits of Devin Kiser and his family

Sheriff Darren Campbell, left, and Deputy Robert Lee pose for a photo after swearing in Leo the Lion in November.
Leo the Lion learns crime scene investigation with detectives at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion operates a fire hose at the South Iredell Fire Department.
Leo the Lion pulls over a staff member at Coddle Creek Elementary.
Leo the Lion joins the Iredell County Sheriff's Office on Lake Norman.
Leo the Lion gets ready to use the gavel in Iredell County Superior Court.
Leo the Lion poses with members of the West Iredell Fire Department.
Leo the Lion poses with members of Mooresville Fire-Rescue.
A Shepherds Fire-Rescue firefighter looks at Leo the Lion as he sits inside a fire truck.
Leo the Lion prepares to use a firehose.
Leo the Lion poses with a firefighter at Shepherds Fire-Rescue.
Leo the Lion hops into the ladder truck at Mount Mourne.
South Iredell Fire-Rescue poses with Leo the Lion.
Leo the Lion gets some coaching from Ami Gibson at Coddle Creek Elementary.
Leo the Lion takes up bowling in a physical education class at Coddle Creek Elementary.
Kenton Mixon gives Leo the Lion a push at Coddle Creek Elementary.
Leo the Lion learns the piano at Coddle Creek Elementary.
Leo the Lion learns to play the drums at Coddle Creek Elementary.
Dep. Robert Lee and Leo the Lion pose with Coddle Creek Elementary students.
Dep. Robert Lee and Leo the Lion at Coddle Creek Elementary students.
Leo the Lion operates a walkie-talkie at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion dusts for fingerprints at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion examines fingerprints at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion learns how to process evidence at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion examines evidence at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion works as a dispatcher at Iredell County Communications.
Leo the Lion takes a ride in the back of a Iredell County Emergency Medical Services ambulance.
Dep. Robert Lee poses with members of Iredell County Emergency Communications and Leo the Lion.
Leo the Lion works with on of the Iredell County Sheriff Office's K-9 units.
Leo the Lion poses with members of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Leo the Lion gets ready for a ride with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Motor Squad.
Leo the Lion gets ready to fly one of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office's drones.
Leo the Lion learns how to paint with art teacher Megan Shook.
Sheriff Darren Campbell finishes swearing in Leo the Lion while Deputy Robert Lee looks on.
Deputy Robert Lee has had a sidekick in his car the last few weeks as Deputy Leo the Lion has been making the rounds in Iredell County. But soon his fellow deputy will be putting a smile on a young boy’s face.
The effort by Lee comes as he hopes to lift the spirits of Devin Kiser, a Coddle Creek Elementary student fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer with which he was first diagnosed in 2016. Lee works as a school resource officer at Coddle Creek.
“A lot of stuff I do there, I do to make sure they are happy, safe, protected, the whole nine yards,” Lee said. “But I thought that’s not enough, he’s going through a battle I can’t comprehend.”
It is Lee’s first year at the school, but he soon learned of Devin’s story as this is the 10-year old’s fourth battle with the disease, and the hardest. Lee said it began with purchasing the stuffed animal — a lion because it is Kiser’s favorite animal — and a voice box so he could record his classmates yelling, “Let’s go, Devin, hear our roar!”
That’s when the idea of deputizing Leo came in, but that also soon expanded into Leo traveling around the county and taking photos with other first responders. Sheriff Darren Campbell said Lee took it upon himself to make all this happen, but the sheriff’s office was there to support the effort as well as swear in Leo as a deputy.