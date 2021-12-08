 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputy Leo the Lion hopes to lift spirits of Devin Kiser and his family
0 Comments
alert top story

Deputy Leo the Lion hopes to lift spirits of Devin Kiser and his family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputy Robert Lee has had a sidekick in his car the last few weeks as Deputy Leo the Lion has been making the rounds in Iredell County. But soon his fellow deputy will be putting a smile on a young boy’s face.

The effort by Lee comes as he hopes to lift the spirits of Devin Kiser, a Coddle Creek Elementary student fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer with which he was first diagnosed in 2016. Lee works as a school resource officer at Coddle Creek.

“A lot of stuff I do there, I do to make sure they are happy, safe, protected, the whole nine yards,” Lee said. “But I thought that’s not enough, he’s going through a battle I can’t comprehend.”

It is Lee’s first year at the school, but he soon learned of Devin’s story as this is the 10-year old’s fourth battle with the disease, and the hardest. Lee said it began with purchasing the stuffed animal — a lion because it is Kiser’s favorite animal — and a voice box so he could record his classmates yelling, “Let’s go, Devin, hear our roar!”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That’s when the idea of deputizing Leo came in, but that also soon expanded into Leo traveling around the county and taking photos with other first responders. Sheriff Darren Campbell said Lee took it upon himself to make all this happen, but the sheriff’s office was there to support the effort as well as swear in Leo as a deputy.

Campbell said he is proud of the work Lee put into making this happen for Devin. “He went above and beyond,” Campbell said.

After being sworn in last month, Leo began his journey to some of the county’s fire departments, emergency communications center and courtrooms, as well as riding on motorcycles, boats, and other vehicles first responders use. Leo also took part in some training with the sheriff’s office as a crime scene investigator as well as other jobs there. He also visited Coddle Creek Elementary for a few classes.

All of it was for Devin, a student Lee described as the strongest student he knows in a letter he wrote to the student as he told of Leo’s journey.

While Lee knows Devin is in the midst of a difficult fight with leukemia, the goal is to bring a bright spot to the 10-year-old’s day when he receives it.

“Maybe this is something that can cheer him up a little bit,” Lee said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert