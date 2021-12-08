Deputy Leo the Lion hopes to lift spirits of Devin Kiser and his family

Deputy Robert Lee has had a sidekick in his car the last few weeks as Deputy Leo the Lion has been making the rounds in Iredell County. But soon his fellow deputy will be putting a smile on a young boy’s face.

The effort by Lee comes as he hopes to lift the spirits of Devin Kiser, a Coddle Creek Elementary student fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer with which he was first diagnosed in 2016. Lee works as a school resource officer at Coddle Creek.

“A lot of stuff I do there, I do to make sure they are happy, safe, protected, the whole nine yards,” Lee said. “But I thought that’s not enough, he’s going through a battle I can’t comprehend.”

It is Lee’s first year at the school, but he soon learned of Devin’s story as this is the 10-year old’s fourth battle with the disease, and the hardest. Lee said it began with purchasing the stuffed animal — a lion because it is Kiser’s favorite animal — and a voice box so he could record his classmates yelling, “Let’s go, Devin, hear our roar!”

