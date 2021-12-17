Deputy injured, patrol cars severely damaged in Alexander County chase

A man is facing charges in connection with a chase in which an Alexander County patrol car was stolen and used to ram another patrol car, injuring a deputy, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.
Bowman said officers in Taylorsville began pursuing a vehicle they clocked at going around 100 mph. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Tony Timothy Martin.
The chase ended on Antioch Church Road when the officers threw out stop sticks.
Martin "was walking very aggressive to the officers” and disregarded orders from officers to stop and get on the ground, Bowman said.
He said officers tried to use their Tasers on Martin but they were unsuccessful because of the large coat Martin was wearing.
Bowman said Martin jumped into a patrol car and drove a short distance before crashing into another patrol car.
The deputy in the patrol car was taken to a hospital to receive stitches for cuts. Bowman described the deputy’s injuries as minor.
Martin is charged with a number of crimes, including felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and fleeing to elude arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Bowman said Martin told officers he was homeless, but that authorities found an old address for him in Taylorsville.
An Alexander County deputy shot at Martin as Martin commandeered the patrol car, Bowman said.
“The suspect kept coming toward the officer and the officer had no choice but to shoot to stop the vehicle,” Bowman said, adding that the deputy who shot was concerned Martin would be able to obtain the weapons in the vehicle.
Bowman said the deputy was not placed on leave because Martin was not injured. The State Bureau of Investigation was called to look into the matter, as is standard in cases where officers discharge their weapons.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.