Deputy injured, patrol cars severely damaged in Alexander County chase

A man is facing charges in connection with a chase in which an Alexander County patrol car was stolen and used to ram another patrol car, injuring a deputy, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Bowman said officers in Taylorsville began pursuing a vehicle they clocked at going around 100 mph. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Tony Timothy Martin.

The chase ended on Antioch Church Road when the officers threw out stop sticks.

Martin "was walking very aggressive to the officers” and disregarded orders from officers to stop and get on the ground, Bowman said.

He said officers tried to use their Tasers on Martin but they were unsuccessful because of the large coat Martin was wearing.

Bowman said Martin jumped into a patrol car and drove a short distance before crashing into another patrol car.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy in the patrol car was taken to a hospital to receive stitches for cuts. Bowman described the deputy’s injuries as minor.