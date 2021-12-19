Dependability and dedication: North Iredell Rescue Squad honors father, daughter duo and a long-time member

Dependability and dedication may be simple and sometimes overused words, but the two words speak volumes about a trio of members of the North Iredell Rescue Squad.
Chief David Cook said those words describe Robert Kennedy, his daughter, Amanda, and longtime emergency services worker Steve Wooten.
That’s one of many reasons the father and daughter duo and Wooten were singled out for recognition at the squad’s Christmas get-together Saturday night at the Hunting Creek Preserves north of Harmony.
It was their first get-together as a group since 2019. The squad banquet, normally held each August, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID and was delayed this year for the same reason. So the group decided to combine the awards banquet with a Christmas dinner and honor the Squadsman of the Year at the same time.
Because the 2020 banquet was canceled, Squadsman of the Year honors were presented to two people, and Amanda and Robert Kennedy were chosen for the award. Robert Kennedy was selected for the honor in 2020 and his daughter for this year.
Ironically, the virus that caused the cancellation and delay of the awards ceremony also kept the two honorees from attending Saturday night, Cook said. Illness is the only thing that keeps dad and daughter from being available to the squad day or night and no matter the need.
“This is well-deserved,” Cook said of the recognition.
Amanda Kennedy, officially a member of the squad for five years, actually has been around the organization since she was a child. “She’s been around this stuff since she was small,” Cook said. He said she is someone the community can depend on. “You can count on her to be there,” he said.
And the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. The same words have been used to describe her father, a member of the squad since 1997. From holding various offices at the squad to running calls to training, Cook said, Robert Kennedy is, like his daughter, someone who can be counted on. “He’s always there to help,” he said.
Those same words can be used to describe Wooten, who has been involved in emergency services in some capacity since 1975. Wooten was one of the original group of emergency medical technicians to join the newly-formed Iredell EMS. At age 19, he was the youngster of the group, and came to EMS from an unlikely place. Wooten was working at Reavis Funeral Home in Harmony, but as unlikely as it seems, it wasn’t a big leap to the fledgling ambulance service.
At the time, ambulance services were provided by funeral homes, although it was little more than transporting patients to a hospital, Wooten said. By the time he retired from EMS, 35 years later, he was a paramedic and the level of care had increased dramatically.
After his retirement from EMS, he began working on a part-time basis for North Iredell Rescue and served in many capacities, including as the organization’s chaplain.
Now, he’s again retiring from emergency services but plans to continue his chaplain duties. And he’s not totally giving up on a lifetime of helping people. He’s going to volunteer his expertise in helping people with post-traumatic stress disorder.
But Wooten’s dedication to providing medical care to his community on an emergency basis will be hard to replace, Cook said. “We hate to see you go, and you will be missed,” Cook said.
Since it was also the group’s Christmas party, Santa made an appearance and handed out presents to the children of the squad members.
Wooten took the opportunity to get a candy cane and sit on Santa’s lap, telling Old St. Nick that he had been a good boy this year. It’s not likely any of his fellow squad members or the many members of the community he’s tended to would disagree.
Cook said the dedication of Wooten and the two Kennedys is not unusual among the 24 members of the squad. “I appreciate all the members. It takes everybody,” he said.
That was a sentiment echoed by state Rep. Jeff McNeely. “I do appreciate everything you do,” he said.