Dependability and dedication: North Iredell Rescue Squad honors father, daughter duo and a long-time member

“This is well-deserved,” Cook said of the recognition.

Amanda Kennedy, officially a member of the squad for five years, actually has been around the organization since she was a child. “She’s been around this stuff since she was small,” Cook said. He said she is someone the community can depend on. “You can count on her to be there,” he said.

And the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. The same words have been used to describe her father, a member of the squad since 1997. From holding various offices at the squad to running calls to training, Cook said, Robert Kennedy is, like his daughter, someone who can be counted on. “He’s always there to help,” he said.

Those same words can be used to describe Wooten, who has been involved in emergency services in some capacity since 1975. Wooten was one of the original group of emergency medical technicians to join the newly-formed Iredell EMS. At age 19, he was the youngster of the group, and came to EMS from an unlikely place. Wooten was working at Reavis Funeral Home in Harmony, but as unlikely as it seems, it wasn’t a big leap to the fledgling ambulance service.