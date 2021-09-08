DENSO hopes walk-in jobs fair helps fill its more than 90 openings

With the potential to make more than what is well above the poverty level and above what some consider “a living wage,” DENSO might have an easier time than other businesses that aren’t offering as much. A living wage is typically defined as what is needed to afford minimum standards given the local cost of living.

For employers, many have said between government stimulus checks — the last round of stimulus checks were approved in March — and that there are more jobs than job seekers, it makes filling open positions a difficult task. Those were the common responses from employers at a Statesville job fair in July.

The number of government benefits for the unemployed recently changed. As of Sunday, only regular state payments are available after two federal COVID-19 pandemic relief programs expired. North Carolinians will no longer see the $300 in weekly benefits from the federal government. While the nation’s lowest 13 weeks of state-provided unemployment insurance is still available for covering bills and other expenses, it only provides a maximum benefit of $350.

The numbers say Iredell County has mostly rebounded in terms of the unemployment rate, but still hasn’t fully recovered.