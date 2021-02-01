Demolition of bridge will mean intermittent closure of I-77

Beginning today, an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will intermittently close a section of Interstate 77 in Iredell County for three weeks to conduct nightly construction.

Contractors will close I-77 between I-40 and East Broad Street for 30-minute intervals from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night to demolish the old U.S. 64 bridge that carries traffic over the interstate. Every 30 minutes, crews will reopen the interstate to allow traffic to clear before resuming bridgework.

The first phase of the new U.S. 64 bridge has been completed. To begin construction of the second phase, the old bridge will need to be removed.

Work is expected to be complete by late February, weather permitting.

Motorists should use caution while approaching the work zone and expect delays.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.