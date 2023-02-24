Fort Dobbs will offer a glimpse of history, as well as a look at modern culture of some of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, as part of the Defense of Fort Dobbs Remembered event today.

“One thing we find, there are a lot of people in the 21st century who don’t realize native communities still exist. Many of their cultures are still with us,” said Scott Douglas, the historic site manager at Fort Dobbs. “They think that ... Native Americans were all gone 100 years ago, and that’s not the case.

“When we’re able to have historians from those nations come here, it not only helps us do a better job of telling the history of what happened here in 1760, but it’s a real window for a lot of our visitors to learn a lot about native people today.”

All involved will offer a glimpse of the Anglo-Cherokee War — when the Cherokee and British had been allies when the French and Indian War started. However, as Cherokee were murdered, they turned their aggression toward the British and staged the only known attack on Fort Dobbs that happened 263 years ago.

Historical interpreters will play the roles of soldiers and refugees and show their lives inside and outside of the wooden fort. Woodworking, cooking and scheduled historic weapons firing are planned today, and enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will discuss how the war affected the lives of their ancestors.

The main program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a special evening firing demonstration will take place at 7 p.m. Admission is $2 per person over the age of 5.For more information, contact Fort Dobbs at 704-873-5882 or www.fortdobbs.org.