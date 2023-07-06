Several hundred people attended the dedication of Iredell County’s own Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on Tuesday. The ceremony, honoring all veterans and especially the 41 who died or were missing in action from the war in Vietnam, was not held at a public park, but in the front yard of Johnny Sherrill, at 158 Ostwalt-Amity Road, south of Troutman.

The dedication was held at that location because having a local Memorial Wall was Sherrill’s idea and his passion. He estimates he has spent some $3,000 of his own funds on this project. He has been assisted by two other veterans, Stan Childers and Dale Wilson.

I asked Mr. Sherrill what time he got up Tuesday morning. He said, “About six a.m.”

I did not ask him how well he slept. I would imagine that he would have tossed and turned, thinking of details: Will there be enough chairs? Will we have enough cold ice water? What if someone faints or has a medical emergency? What if there is a thunderstorm? Those kinds of thoughts run through every organizer’s mind before an important event.

But Divine Providence, I believe, was with Sherrill and the attendees. I saw no one faint, although it was warm at 10 o’clock when the program began and got warmer as the sun rose in the sky. Also, it did not rain. As far as I saw things, the ceremony went off without a hitch.

Many veterans wore shirts or ball caps displaying the name of the service in which they served. Despite the temperature and humidity, Sherill and Wilson proudly wore full-dress uniforms.

Johnny and Dale were honored by the “Quilts of Valor Foundation,” each being given a beautiful patriotic-themed quilt. The mission of the organization is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” The quilts given were provided by the Grateful Quilters branch, of Mooresville.

“Taps,” played at the conclusion of the dedication was played well. When I was in the Navy, I played Taps on many occasions, including a burial-at-sea.

There were many hugs and handshakes to be seen, leading me to believe that this beautiful, blessed nation may survive another 247 years.