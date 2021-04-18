Debate on Martin Marietta expansion to continue

Nearly a month after beginning the discussion, Statesville’s city council will meet to discuss the future of property surrounding the Martin Marietta quarry.
The council took up the matter at their meeting on March 15, but the item was tabled after it was brought up that Martin Marietta hadn’t listed all of the parcels involved in the change in their public notice.
“In simple terms, Martin Marietta wanted to combine their multiple permits into one with the addition of these properties. The issue for the delay was some of the existing parcel numbers were not listed in the newspaper ad,” Statesville City Planning Director Sherry Ashley said.
The company asked the city for zoning changes and to allow for the relocation and upgrade of processing plant machinery and to relocate several settling basins to different locations closer to the quarry entrance, according to the request to the city.
The company hopes to shoot down some of rumors and what it calls misinformation when it comes to the nature of the request, according to Alex Jolly, the quarry’s plant manager.
“Martin Marietta looks forward to the upcoming hearing as a chance to correct some of the misinformation being circulated. Contrary to claims being made, Martin Marietta is not asking for approval to operate a concrete or an asphalt plant at this site and neither is allowed at this site,” Jolly said. “We are just doing what we have done at this site for decades, except that we are installing newer, quieter, and more environmentally friendly equipment. At the same time, we are increasing the land we use to buffer our operations from our neighbors.”
He said anyone with questions could call him at 803-542-0861.
On the other side of the debate is the Pressly Residential Group, led by James Pressly. They have been the loudest voice against rezoning the land as a parcel of land they own and have been in the process of developing for a decade would be affected by the change. Pressly said they hope to speak out for some in the vicinity who might be afraid to speak up.
“We’re confident the city council will do the right thing, follow its own public policy, and reject the quarry rezoning and special use permit,” Pressly said. “It is unconscionable to think that our mayor and city council would side with the ‘Wall Street’ Martin Marietta executives over its own constituents and citizens, especially given that this is a municipal election year. The citizens of Statesville deserve local leaders that serve their interests, not out-of-town corporate interests.”
Pressly pointed out the company has expanded seven times since 1978 and said in previous planning board meetings during that time, citizens complained about damage caused by the blasts — damage to wells and homes and lower property values. He said the city wasn’t looking out for its citizens and ignoring its zoning policies.
“And at each meeting, there is a consistent and troubling trend of planning boards and city councils siding with Martin Marietta executives and lawyers over its own citizens. Many of the quarry neighbors have put up with the quarry nuisance for generations and if you talk to those folks as I have, they will tell you that enough is enough,” Pressly said.
Several of the owners of homes nearby said that was something they accepted living near the quarry, while others welcome the expansion as they were selling their property to the quarry.
While some community members hope for broader notices to be put out by the city for zoning changes in situations like this, the city said it was doing what was required under the law. It said that the information was available online.
“In addition to the required notice, we post the information packet for both the Planning Board and City Council meetings on the city’s website,” Ashley said.
