Debate on Martin Marietta expansion to continue

Nearly a month after beginning the discussion, Statesville’s city council will meet to discuss the future of property surrounding the Martin Marietta quarry.

The council took up the matter at their meeting on March 15, but the item was tabled after it was brought up that Martin Marietta hadn’t listed all of the parcels involved in the change in their public notice.

“In simple terms, Martin Marietta wanted to combine their multiple permits into one with the addition of these properties. The issue for the delay was some of the existing parcel numbers were not listed in the newspaper ad,” Statesville City Planning Director Sherry Ashley said.

The company asked the city for zoning changes and to allow for the relocation and upgrade of processing plant machinery and to relocate several settling basins to different locations closer to the quarry entrance, according to the request to the city.

The company hopes to shoot down some of rumors and what it calls misinformation when it comes to the nature of the request, according to Alex Jolly, the quarry’s plant manager.