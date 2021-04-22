Death of 'Mr. Troutman' Jimmy Alley leaves hole in community

There is an old saying that when an old person dies it’s like a library burning down. That was certainly the case when Troutman’s Jimmy Alley died on April 3, 2021, at the age of 91.

I always thought of Jimmy as “Mr. Troutman.” Whenever I needed to help someone with research on a family or place in Troutman, Jimmy was the first one I called.

James C. Alley was born to Floyd and Sudie Ostwalt Alley on Oct. 5, 1929. He grew up in Troutman and was a graduate of Troutman High School. If you go to our online Iredell County yearbook collection at www.flickr.com/photos/icplphotos/collections you can see Jimmy’s senior picture in the 1946 Troutman High School Hi-Way yearbook.

The Barium Springs Orphanage was just a jump from Troutman and I remember Jimmy telling that when he was growing up kids used to thumb rides into Statesville on the weekends. Jimmy said the Troutman kids had one place along Hwy 21 where they stood to catch rides and the Barium kids had another. “Any they didn’t get in our spot and we didn’t get in theirs cause if we did there was trouble.” Jimmy remembered the orphanage children fondly saying, “They were a good bunch of kids.”