Dealing with the other "F" word - fair

Unless you’ve led a very sheltered life, from time to time you’ve likely encountered the “F” word; ‘probably even said it silently to yourself on occasion. Depending on a number of factors, you may or may not have been shocked, embarrassed, or speechless when you first heard it used aloud. Some of us were more likely to hear it initially from our peers, rather than from our parents. ‘Although, in some homes, it may have been more frequently used than in others.

If you’ve read this far, some will be relieved to learn the “F” word I’m referring to is not the one included in George Carlin’s 1972 monologue “Seven words You Can never Say on Television.” ‘Though, the late Mr. Carlin might be surprised to find censors have become more lenient and/or careless on a few of those verboten words during the past half-century.

So, what’s the four-letter word that’s got so many folks in a dither? FAIR … not as in County Fair, Vanity Fair, et al. FAIR, as in, “It’s un-fair, ‘cause I don’t agree with the way you did something!”

It’s being bantered about lately, mostly in reference to President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program. Which has to be one of those classic examples of the old maxim: No good deed will go unpunished.

Amazingly, Biden has even been able to elicit some modest agreement from both sides of the aisle! Naturally, the GOP thinks it’s a waste of money, even if they received college loans themselves. ‘Course it’s a bit easier paying back your loan if you’re making $174 grand a year, plus perks. A handful on the left don’t like the program either, ‘cause they think it’s much too stingy! History and politics do make for some strange bedfellows. Here are a few personal thoughts on Mr. Biden’s SLFP as it relates to fairness.

First of all, I think fair or fairness, to a great extent is like art — “in the mind of the beholder.” In other words, it’s mostly subjective. Furthermore, I think it’s one of those concepts that’s easier to define by what it isn’t rather than by what it is. For example, if Letterman-style, we’re asked to come up with a Top 10 List of the things we consider most unfair, I imagine our list would be dominated by “You-done-me-wrong” songs, rather than by concerns for national or world issues. ‘Just seems part of human nature to focus more on the negative than the positive. Sooner are later, however, the vast majority of us come to realize that life is not fair:

The world isn’t fair, Calvin. I know, Dad, but why isn’t it ever unfair in my favor?

Accepting the world isn’t fair shouldn’t be a free ticket to absolve ourselves of any efforts in working toward a world that is. Many cultures and religions have their own equivalent of the golden rule, an excellent place to start. Here are a few more touchstones that could be helpful for those who sincerely desire to help make the world a fairer place to live:

Fairness is not an attitude. It’s a professional skill that must be developed and exercised. — Brit Hume

Children need to get a high-quality education… We want them to learn not only reading and math but fairness, caring, self-respect, family commitment, and civic duty. — Colin Powell

The future which we hold in trust for our own children will be shaped by our fairness to other people’s children. — Marian Wright Edelman

If we have any hope for survival… compassion must replace name-calling, fairness must replace greed and we need to come together… and try to understand each other’s problems. — John C. Mellencamp