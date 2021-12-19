Dealing with the holiday blues: Exercise, support system can help alleviate symptoms

Don’t try to be responsible for everything, and let others help out.

Take some deep breaths

If you find yourself in a situation where you are particularly stressed, or feel a panic attack coming on, try some deep breathing.

“Deep breathing is very important. It can trigger your vagus nerve in your body, which will help calm and remind your brain that you’re not in need for fight or flight and that you’re not in danger,” said Allen.

Box breathing is a popular deep breathing technique that can help you relax. To do this, inhale for a count of four, hold for a count of four, exhale for a count of four, and repeat.

When it all gets to be too much

Symptoms of the holiday blues are temporary. However, if your depression lasts until after the holidays, it could be a sign of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

“With the holiday blues, you can still carry out your daily functions, but you feel less motivated, more ‘bah humbug,’” said Allen. “Whereas with SAD, you isolate more and have more dramatic changes in eating and sleeping habits.”