Dealing with regret, “Frankly” speaking

Frank Sinatra was a master in delivering a song. If you’re a fan of Ol’ Blue Eyes, you’ve probably got a favorite; for me, it’s “My Way.” Evidently other folks liked it too, since it tops his list of best-selling singles.

Most of us can relate to wanting to do things our way. Realistically, though, our way often ends up being just a matter of degrees, percentages, and of course, the very nature of our jobs. Even in retirement, few of us are able to do things totally our way.

George Bernard Shaw said, “Take care to get what you like or you will be forced to like what you get.” Being forced to “… like what you get,” can become a major source of regret. Part of finding balance in our lives is minimizing regret. In fact, the second verse of “My Way” begins: “Regrets, I’ve had a few, but then again, too few to mention.”

That’s a pretty enviable position, indeed. American poet, John Greenleaf Whittier, expresses the regrets of many with this well-known line: “For of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: ‘It might have been!’”

Lines from both the song and the poem recently came to mind in a moment of reflection. Basically, with the New Year upon us, I began to consider resolutions. In short, should I make some, and, if so, what would they be? After making a short mental list, (yes, I know it’s better to write them down), a different, but related list came to mind.

Both interesting and sobering, this list is from a 2012 book, “The Top Five Regrets of the Dying,” by Bronnie Ware. Though not trained specifically as a nurse, Ms. Ware spent many years in her native Australia attending to the needs of the dying. Here’s a summary of some things she learned.

1. I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.

“This was the most common regret of all. When people realize that their life is almost over and look back clearly on it, it is easy to see how many dreams have gone unfulfilled. Most people had to die knowing that it was due to choices they had made, or not made.

2. I wish I hadn’t worked so hard. “This came from every male patient that I nursed. They missed their children’s youth and their partner’s companionship… (They) deeply regretted spending so much of their lives on the treadmill of a work existence.”

3. I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings. “Many people suppressed their feelings in order to keep peace with others. As a result, they settled for a mediocre existence and never became who they were truly capable of becoming. Many developed illnesses relating to the bitterness and resentment they carried as a result.”

4. I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends. “Often they would not truly realize the full benefits of old friends until their dying weeks… Many had become so caught up in their own lives that they had let golden friendships slip by… Everyone misses their friends when they are dying.”

5. I wish that I had let myself be happier. “… A surprisingly common one. Many didn’t realize until the end that happiness is a choice. They’d stayed stuck in old patterns and habits. The so-called ‘comfort’ of familiarity overflowed into their emotions, as well as their physical lives. Fear of change had them pretending to others, and (themselves), that they were content, when deep within, they longed to laugh…”

Hopefully, most of us, as Sinatra sang, have regrets that are “… too few to mention.” Others, a la Ebenezer Scrooge, we may still have a chance to alter in a positive way. As a longtime proponent of the health benefits of laughter, I’ll offer an enthusiastic shout-out for No. 5 with these lines from poet, W.H. Auden:

“Among those whom I like … I can find no common denominator,

But among those whom I love, I can; all of them make me laugh.”