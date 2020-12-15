 Skip to main content
Deadline for EnergyUnited Youth Cooperative tour approaching
The deadline to apply for a chance to represent EnergyUnited on the 2021 Electric Cooperative Youth in Washington, D.C., is Dec. 31. Applications for the all-expenses-paid trip to Washington should be submitted online at energyunited.com/youth-tour.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in their sophomore year (rising juniors) or junior year (rising seniors) and either receive service from EnergyUnited at home or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All high school sophomores and juniors attending the following schools, which are served by EnergyUnited, are automatically eligible to apply: North Iredell High or West Iredell High.

For more information on eligibility or to apply, contact Adam Martin, communications specialist, at 704-924-2139 or Adam.Martin@energyunited.com.

About EnergyUnited   EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving more than 130,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of nineteen counties in west central North Carolina which include Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. To learn more about EnergyUnited and the cooperative’s community outreach programs, visit www.energyunited.com/givingback.

