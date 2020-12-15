Deadline for EnergyUnited Youth Cooperative tour approaching

The deadline to apply for a chance to represent EnergyUnited on the 2021 Electric Cooperative Youth in Washington, D.C., is Dec. 31. Applications for the all-expenses-paid trip to Washington should be submitted online at energyunited.com/youth-tour .

Applicants must currently be enrolled in their sophomore year (rising juniors) or junior year (rising seniors) and either receive service from EnergyUnited at home or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All high school sophomores and juniors attending the following schools, which are served by EnergyUnited, are automatically eligible to apply: North Iredell High or West Iredell High.