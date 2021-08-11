Deadline for Bright Ideas Education Grant approaching

Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from EnergyUnited through the Bright Ideas Education Grant program. Educators with creative project ideas who submit their application by Aug. 16 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards in a statewide drawing. Interested teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.

EnergyUnited will award more than $40,000 this year to local educators for projects across all grade levels and subjects. Teachers at qualifying schools across the cooperative’s 19-county service area can apply for grants individually or as a team. Teachers are encouraged to apply for funding to support innovative, creative projects that will benefit students whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely.

EnergyUnited is one of 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina offering Bright Ideas grants to local teachers. Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have awarded more than $13.6 million in Bright Ideas funding for 12,922 projects supporting teachers and benefitting more than 2.7 million students.

The Bright Ideas grant program is part of EnergyUnited’s ongoing commitment to build a brighter future for the community. To learn more about this and other community outreach efforts, visit energyunited.com.