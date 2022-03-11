Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited Empowering the Future scholarship

The deadline for high school seniors to apply for an Empowering the Future scholarship from EnergyUnited is almost here. Applications are due by no later than March 31.

This year, EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its scholarship program. Through the program, the co-op is offering two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school and who plan to attend a college, university or technical school. The Empowering the Future scholarship is designed to recognize students who have exemplified academic success as well as demonstrated a commitment to bettering their community.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited, submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

For more information on eligibility or to apply, please visit https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/. Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com for more information.