Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited Electric Cooperative VIrtual Youth Tour

Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited VIrtual Youth Tour

The deadline to apply for a chance to represent EnergyUnited on the 2021 Electric Cooperative Virtual Youth Tour is March 15. Applications for this special youth leadership opportunity should be submitted online at energyunited.com/youth-tour .

Applicants must currently be enrolled in their sophomore year (rising juniors) or junior year (rising seniors) and either receive service from EnergyUnited at home or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All high school sophomores and juniors attending North Iredell and West Iredell high schools, which are served by EnergyUnited, are automatically eligible to apply.