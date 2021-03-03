 Skip to main content
Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited Electric Cooperative VIrtual Youth Tour
Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited Electric Cooperative VIrtual Youth Tour

Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited VIrtual Youth Tour

The deadline to apply for a chance to represent EnergyUnited on the 2021 Electric Cooperative Virtual Youth Tour is March 15. Applications for this special youth leadership opportunity should be submitted online at energyunited.com/youth-tour.

Applicants must currently be enrolled in their sophomore year (rising juniors) or junior year (rising seniors) and either receive service from EnergyUnited at home or attend a school that is served by EnergyUnited. All high school sophomores and juniors attending North Iredell and West Iredell high schools, which are served by EnergyUnited, are automatically eligible to apply.

For more information on eligibility or to apply, contact Adam Martin, communications specialist at 704-924-2139 or email Adam.Martin@energyunited.com.

