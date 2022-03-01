Daylight saving time can cause disruptions in sleep

Daylight saving time, the yearly practice of setting clocks forward one hour between March and November, has been observed in much of the U.S. since 1966. The idea is to “save” natural light, since spring, summer and early fall days typically get dark later in the evening compared to those in late fall and winter days. The period between November and March is known as standard time.
When daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. March 13, clocks will be set forward one hour, resulting in one less hour of sleep that night. Then, at 2 a.m. Nov. 6, clocks will be set back one hour.
While adjusting the time by one hour might not seem like too drastic a change, sleep experts have noted troubling trends that occur during the transition, particularly in March when people “spring forward.” The change can affect mood and overall health; increase the risk for gastrointestinal symptoms, headaches and joint pain; disrupt the blood sugar and insulin system; and cause high blood pressure, seizures and hallucinations. Diminished sleep also can create problems such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and other disorders.
“With most adults needing seven to eight hours of good-quality sleep every 24 hours, when we lose even one hour, we build up sleep debt that can impair our performance and be detrimental to our health,” said Dr. Michael Salter, a primary care physician with Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue. “The only way to pay off this debt is to get enough sleep.”
Salter suggested six actions to take in advance of the time change to help ease the transition and enhance health over time:
Gradually alter bedtime: Two to three days before the transition to daylight saving time, consider waking up 15 to 20 minutes earlier than usual. Then, on the Saturday before the time change, set the alarm clock back by an additional 15-20 minutes. Adjusting wake-up time in steps can help the body make a smoother transition when the time change occurs
Practice good sleep hygiene: Sleep hygiene refers to practices that can influence sleep for better or worse. To ease the time change transition, refrain from consuming alcohol before bed. While drinking alcohol can initially cause you to feel sleepy, it also causes sleep disruptions and poor sleep quality.
Establish a consistent sleep routine: Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, including the weekends, is a healthy practice.
Spend time outdoors: Exposure to natural light can alleviate feelings of tiredness that often accompany time changes. Spending time outside during the day also suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone released in the evening to help you feel tired and ready for bed.
Nap in moderation: People who experience sleep debt as a result of daylight saving time might find some relief by taking short naps during the day. Limit naps to 20 minutes or less to prevent grogginess. Rather than adjusting the wake-up time on Sunday morning of the time change, consider a nap that afternoon instead.
Avoid caffeine too close to bedtime: Studies have found caffeine consumed within six hours of bedtime can disrupt the sleep cycle. Moderate amounts of caffeine in the morning or early afternoon should have less of an effect on sleep.
People who still struggle to stay awake, have difficulty concentrating or remembering things, or notice a loss of motivation, might be among the approximately 70 million Americans who experience sleep disorders not related to daylight saving time, and it might be time to seek assistance from a medical professional. To find a physician or learn more about your sleep health, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com.
Davis Regional Medical Center offers a free e-newsletter with health and wellness inspiration. To sign up, visit davisregional.com/enewsletter-sign-up