Daylight saving time can cause disruptions in sleep

Daylight saving time, the yearly practice of setting clocks forward one hour between March and November, has been observed in much of the U.S. since 1966. The idea is to “save” natural light, since spring, summer and early fall days typically get dark later in the evening compared to those in late fall and winter days. The period between November and March is known as standard time.

When daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. March 13, clocks will be set forward one hour, resulting in one less hour of sleep that night. Then, at 2 a.m. Nov. 6, clocks will be set back one hour.

While adjusting the time by one hour might not seem like too drastic a change, sleep experts have noted troubling trends that occur during the transition, particularly in March when people “spring forward.” The change can affect mood and overall health; increase the risk for gastrointestinal symptoms, headaches and joint pain; disrupt the blood sugar and insulin system; and cause high blood pressure, seizures and hallucinations. Diminished sleep also can create problems such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and other disorders.