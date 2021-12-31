Dawson Church was loved: Hundreds gather to celebrate teen's life

“Dawson lived life,” the Rev. Wesley Morris said. “And he lived life with the love that was all around him.”

Hundreds of people, from family and friends, to teammates and classmates, packed into the South Iredell High School Performing Arts Center to celebrate the life of Dawson Tucker Church, a 15-year old high school sophomore who tragically died in an ATV accident on Dec. 27.

One of Dawson’s longtime coaches, Jim Donaldson, was among those to speak at the funeral service. Before making his remarks, he took a moment to thank Dawson’s parents, Allen and Karen Church, for letting him coach their son from the time he was 5 up until this past football season where Dawson was named the Vikings’ defensive most valuable player.

“You raised a great young man,” he said.

“He had that smile that was so contagious — you just wanted to be around him,” Donaldson continued. “You would get on him out on the field and he would just smile back at you and you would wonder if you were getting reprimanded.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donaldson’s youngest son, Caleb, was a close friend of Dawson and his father described the grief on his son’s face when he found out about the tragic passing of his friend.