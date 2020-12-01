Davis Wound Care Center receives Center of Distinction award

Davis Regional Medical Center physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered to celebrate the Center of Distinction award, which was given to Davis Regional Wound Healing Center by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 601 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 367 achieved the honor.
Josh Snow, Davis Regional’s CEO, commented on the award, “Wound healing is a complex biological process that requires expertise, resources and diligence to obtain results. This team has a proven track record of healing chronic wounds, with a reduced chance of amputations or other health complications. Allowing patients to return to their previous lifestyle with education and a managed plan is the top goal of their mission”
Support Local Journalism
The Wound Healing Center at Davis Regional is a member of the Healogics® network of more than 600 wound care centers and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Wound Healing Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
Davis Regional’s Wound Healing Center is led by a team of physicians. Serving with Dr. Alan Keys on the panel are Dr. Rachel Rader, Dr. William Bicket, Dr. Andrew Schneider, Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and Dr. Natalie Martinez-Jones.
Jason Faulkner, Wound Care director noted, “Davis is grateful to have received this award for the past five consecutive years. We are also proud to be the only hospital in Iredell County to receive the award for 2020.”
For more information on the Wound Healing Center, call 704-838-7461. Same day appointments are often available and patients can self-refer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.