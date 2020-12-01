Davis Wound Care Center receives Center of Distinction award

Davis Regional Medical Center physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered to celebrate the Center of Distinction ​award, which was given to Davis Regional Wound Healing Center by ​Healogics​®​, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 601 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 367 achieved the honor.

Josh Snow, Davis Regional’s CEO, commented on the award, “Wound healing is a complex biological process that requires expertise, resources and diligence to obtain results. This team has a proven track record of healing chronic wounds, with a reduced chance of amputations or other health complications. Allowing patients to return to their previous lifestyle with education and a managed plan is the top goal of their mission”

