Davis Regional's Wound Healing Center receives national recognition

The Wound Healing Center at Davis Regional Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for demonstrating a solid and unwavering commitment to provide exceptional patient experiences throughout 2021.

Davis Regional Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center is a recipient of the 2021 Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent, and a 75 percent wound adjusted comprehensive healing rate. Despite the extenuating circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wound Healing Center has persistently kept its patients on the path to healing during these unprecedented times. The team consists of Natalie Martinez-Jones, DPM, Samuel Inkumsah, MD, Rachel Rader, DPM, William Bicket, MD, Todd Sommer, DO, Jason Faulkner, program director, Melinda Turner, CNM/RN, Tara Dimock, RN, Danny Anderson HBOT/CHT, and Jennie Benfield, RN, WCC.

Clyde Wood, Davis Regional Network CEO, commented on the award, “Wound healing is a complex process that requires patient compliance, physician expertise, resources, and diligence to obtain results. Our Davis Regional Wound Healing Center has a proven track record of healing chronic wounds, with a reduced chance of amputations or health complications. Allowing patients to return to a healthier lifestyle with education and a managed care plan is the top goal to provide quality care.”

The Davis Regional Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers and offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

“This team exemplifies hard work, diligence and excellent bedside manner in order to provide quality patient care, and we are honored to receive the Healogics Center of Distinction Award again for 2021,” said Jason Faulkner, Wound Care Director.

For more information on the Davis Regional Medical Center Wound Healing Center, call 704-838-7461. Same day appointments are often available and patients can self-refer.