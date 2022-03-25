 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Davis Regional's Wound Healing Center receives national recognition

  • Updated
  • 0
image003.jpg

Samuel Inkumsah, MD, Jennie Benfield, RN, WCC, Tara Dimock, RN, Jason Faulkner, Wound Care director, Danny Anderson, HBOT/CHT, and Melinda Turner, CNM/RN.

 Photo used with permission

The Wound Healing Center at Davis Regional Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for demonstrating a solid and unwavering commitment to provide exceptional patient experiences throughout 2021.

Davis Regional Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center is a recipient of the 2021 Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent, and a 75 percent wound adjusted comprehensive healing rate. Despite the extenuating circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wound Healing Center has persistently kept its patients on the path to healing during these unprecedented times. The team consists of Natalie Martinez-Jones, DPM, Samuel Inkumsah, MD, Rachel Rader, DPM, William Bicket, MD, Todd Sommer, DO, Jason Faulkner, program director, Melinda Turner, CNM/RN, Tara Dimock, RN, Danny Anderson HBOT/CHT, and Jennie Benfield, RN, WCC.

People are also reading…

Clyde Wood, Davis Regional Network CEO, commented on the award, “Wound healing is a complex process that requires patient compliance, physician expertise, resources, and diligence to obtain results. Our Davis Regional Wound Healing Center has a proven track record of healing chronic wounds, with a reduced chance of amputations or health complications. Allowing patients to return to a healthier lifestyle with education and a managed care plan is the top goal to provide quality care.”

The Davis Regional Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers and offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

“This team exemplifies hard work, diligence and excellent bedside manner in order to provide quality patient care, and we are honored to receive the Healogics Center of Distinction Award again for 2021,” said Jason Faulkner, Wound Care Director.

For more information on the Davis Regional Medical Center Wound Healing Center, call 704-838-7461. Same day appointments are often available and patients can self-refer.

About Davis Regional Medical Center

Founded in 1920, Davis Regional is a 144-bed, acute care hospital serving Statesville and the surrounding counties. With more than 300 physicians on staff in a variety of specialty areas, Davis Regional offers a wide range of health care services. The hospital is located at I-40, Exit 154, east of Statesville. Learn more at www.DavisRegional.com.

About the Wound Healing Center

Davis Regional Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center opened in January 2007 and incorporates highly specialized treatments to facilitate healing. The program’s physician-driven, surgical approach offers a multi-disciplinary panel of physicians who use evidence-based clinical pathway guides and diagnoses.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of 700 outpatient Wound Care Centers® across the United States and multiple locations in the United Kingdom. Healogics currently has more than 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 employed providers (Healogics Specialty Providers). In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Wound Care Centers, Healogics providers partner with over 400 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds. More than 300,000 patients were treated by Healogics providers in 2017. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea confirms ICBM test; warns of ‘long’ US confrontation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert