Davis Regional Wound Healing Center recognized for clinical excellence

Davis Regional Medical Center physicians, leaders and clinicians recently recognized Davis Regional Wound Healing Center, a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor.

Clyde Wood, Davis Regional CEO, commented on the award, “Wound healing is a complex process that requires patient compliance, physician expertise, resources, and diligence to obtain results. Our Davis Regional Wound Healing Center has a proven track record of healing chronic wounds, with a reduced chance of amputations or other health complications. Allowing patients to return to a healthier lifestyle with education and a managed plan is the top goal to provide quality care.”

The Davis Regional Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.