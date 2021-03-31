Davis Regional Wound Healing Center recognized for clinical excellence

Davis Regional Medical Center physicians, leaders and clinicians recently recognized Davis Regional Wound Healing Center, a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor.
Clyde Wood, Davis Regional CEO, commented on the award, “Wound healing is a complex process that requires patient compliance, physician expertise, resources, and diligence to obtain results. Our Davis Regional Wound Healing Center has a proven track record of healing chronic wounds, with a reduced chance of amputations or other health complications. Allowing patients to return to a healthier lifestyle with education and a managed plan is the top goal to provide quality care.”
The Davis Regional Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
Melinda Turner, clinical nurse manager for the wound care center, said, “I am proud to be a part of this hardworking team and create a positive difference for wound care in the Iredell County and surrounding communities.”
“This team exemplifies hard work, diligence and excellent bedside manner in order to provide quality patient care and we are honored to receive the Healogics Center of Distinction award again for 2020.” said Jason Faulkner, wound care director.
For more information on the Wound Healing Center, call 704-838-7461. Same day appointments are often available and patients can self-refer.