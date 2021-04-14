Davis Regional rolls out new programs in partnership with SOC Telemed

Davis Regional Medical Center announced progress in the care and treatment options for the community. The hospital rolled out a new teleNeurology and teleStroke program in partnership with SOC Telemed.
SOC is a proven partner for hospitals like Davis and is the same platform they’re using to deliver acute care telemedicine in their hospital that has also provided more than one million virtual consultations to other hospitals around the country.
The emergency teleNeurology program covers all neurological emergencies occurring anywhere in the hospital, including acute stroke. While stroke triage may be the most familiar reason for emergency teleNeurology, the partnership with SOC grants access to neurologists with deep experience handling all varieties of neurologic issues, both urgent and non-urgent. Together with SOC, Davis Regional Medical Center is now better prepared to navigate complex neurological decisions and improve outcomes to provide quality care throughout the Iredell County and surrounding community.
teleNeurology offers several important values to the health system and the patients:
Patients can stay close to home
With better care capabilities comes a reduction of patient transfers, which means you get the care you need, right here in your community.
Support for local physicians
By supplementing our onsite neurology coverage during times like nights and weekends, we’re able to give our physicians a needed respite.
Speed to treatment
With a board-certified neurologist available to see stroke patients within minutes, eligible patients can receive treatment, such as a thrombolytic agent (Alteplase), faster.
Increased quality for neurology
SOC is the first and longest-standing telemedicine organization ever to earn Joint Commission Accreditation. That means the teleNeurology programs built in partnership with SOC at Davis Regional Medical Center are comprehensively supported by evidence-based practices.
In short, the hospital is taking an important step in the development of stroke care in this region. The partnership with SOC Telemed is an exciting development into the future of care for Davis Regional Medical Center patients, and a powerful tool to help build the resilience and expertise needed to meet the challenges of the coming decades.