Davis Regional offers Cardiac Phase II Rehabilitation Program

With February being American Heart Month, Davis Regional Rehabilitation services celebrated Cardiac Rehab Week Feb. 14-20, with the slogan “Beating Strong & Living Long”.
Davis Regional Medical Center is offering a North Carolina state-certified Cardiac Phase II Rehabilitation program. This program is designed to target the entirety of the patient’s wellness following a traumatic cardiac event, as well as chronic cardiac related issues. Patients will be assigned to come three times per week to 12-18 weeks leading up to 36 complete sessions. Sessions are held in the outpatient physical therapy department in the on-site rehabilitation gym. The rehab gym offers treadmills, bikes, rowing machines, seated ellipticals and a variety of weight equipment and free weights.
Patients admitted to the program are guided by a team of specially trained exercise physiologists, with combined more than 50 years of experience and provide patients direct one-on-one care. Through a custom plan of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, nutrition and group support the goal is to make the proper lifestyle changes needed to return to activities of daily living you can enjoy. The teams empower you to continue these modifications to reduce the risk of future cardiovascular programs.
If your custom program deems fit, Davis Regional also houses a 20- foot by 40-foot heated indoor exercise pool available for patients to learn aquatics activities to regain confidence to have independent fitness goals.
Davis Regional Cardiac Rehabilitation is offered Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To qualify to participate in the program a patient must have a doctor’s order with a covered diagnosis such as heart attack, stent placement, coronary artery bypass graft, heart valve repair or replacement, heart transplant, PTCA, stable angina or congestive heart failure.
To contact Davis Regional Rehabilitation, call 704-838-7620 or visit the website at www.davisregional.com. To make an appointment with a Davis Medical Group cardiologist for a referral call 704-878-2058 or visit www.davismedicalgroup.com.