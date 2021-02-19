Davis Regional offers Cardiac Phase II Rehabilitation Program

With February being American Heart Month, Davis Regional Rehabilitation services celebrated Cardiac Rehab Week Feb. 14-20, with the slogan “Beating Strong & Living Long”.

Davis Regional Medical Center is offering a North Carolina state-certified Cardiac Phase II Rehabilitation program. This program is designed to target the entirety of the patient’s wellness following a traumatic cardiac event, as well as chronic cardiac related issues. Patients will be assigned to come three times per week to 12-18 weeks leading up to 36 complete sessions. Sessions are held in the outpatient physical therapy department in the on-site rehabilitation gym. The rehab gym offers treadmills, bikes, rowing machines, seated ellipticals and a variety of weight equipment and free weights.

Patients admitted to the program are guided by a team of specially trained exercise physiologists, with combined more than 50 years of experience and provide patients direct one-on-one care. Through a custom plan of cardiovascular exercise, strength training, nutrition and group support the goal is to make the proper lifestyle changes needed to return to activities of daily living you can enjoy. The teams empower you to continue these modifications to reduce the risk of future cardiovascular programs.