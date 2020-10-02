Davis Regional offering $99 mammograms during October

During the month of October and in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Davis Regional Medical Center is offering mammograms for $99. To qualify for this special price, mammograms must be purchased in October but they may be redeemed at a later date.

In America, one in eight women will develop breast cancer. In 2020 it is estimated that a record 276,000 new cases will be diagnosed, and there is a one in 38 chance of dying from breast cancer.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important not to postpone annual screening mammograms. Davis Regional is encouraging women who may have delayed their mammograms to schedule the screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, life-saving treatment can begin immediately.