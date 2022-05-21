 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davis Regional Medical Center Sunshine volunteers now accepting applications

Mitzie McCurdy, left, director of community outreach, and volunteer Marilyn Alexander are ready to welcome back Sunshine volunteers.

 Photo used with permission

Davis Regional Medical Center Sunshine Volunteers are now accepting applications. The volunteers are an integral and key part of the mission to advance health care in our community.

The purpose of the Sunshine Volunteer Association is to render service to Davis Regional Medical Center and its patients, to bring cheer and comfort to those who are ill, and to assist the hospital in promoting the health and welfare of the community.

“One of the things I missed most after retiring was people, and volunteering at Davis Regional Medical Center fills that gap for me,” a Sunshine volunteer said.

Davis Regional Medical Center’s volunteers welcome new members. If you are interested in becoming a Sunshine Volunteer, visit davisregional.com for more information or email Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com.

About Davis Regional Medical Center

Founded in 1920, Davis Regional is a 144-bed, acute care hospital serving Statesville and the surrounding counties. With more than 300 physicians on staff in a variety of specialty areas, Davis Regional offers a wide range of health care services. The hospital is located at I-40, Exit 154, east of Statesville. Learn more at www.DavisRegional.com.

