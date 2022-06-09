Davis Regional Medical Center Sunshine Volunteers announce new leadership team

The new leadership team consists of: President Gillian Bostick, Vice President Terry Andrews, Secretary Sybil Levan, Treasurer Carol Windsor, Chaplin Anna Bustle, Scholarship Committee Chair Judy Clark, gift shop Manager Ruth Anne Fultz and Cheer Committee Chair Marilyn Alexander.

Davis Regional Medical Center’s volunteers welcome new members. If you are interested in becoming a Sunshine Volunteer, visit davisregional.com for more information or email Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com