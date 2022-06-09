 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Davis Regional Medical Center Sunshine Volunteers announce new leadership team

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_1387 (1).jpg

The new leadership team for the Davis Regional Medical Center Sunshine Volunteers are, from left, front, Judy Clark, Anna Bustle and Ruth Anne Fultz; back, Sybil Levan, Carol Windsor and Terry Andrews.

Davis Regional Medical Center’s Sunshine Volunteers have announced their new leadership team.

The new leadership team consists of: President Gillian Bostick, Vice President Terry Andrews, Secretary Sybil Levan, Treasurer Carol Windsor, Chaplin Anna Bustle, Scholarship Committee Chair Judy Clark, gift shop Manager Ruth Anne Fultz and Cheer Committee Chair Marilyn Alexander.

Davis Regional Medical Center’s volunteers welcome new members. If you are interested in becoming a Sunshine Volunteer, visit davisregional.com for more information or email Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand seeks the return of pre-COVID tourism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert